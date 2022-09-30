Chad Borgen & The Collective on Upper Michigan Today
Hear music by Chad Borgen and learn where you can see them LIVE
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Chad Borgen and honorary band member for the morning, Bruce Rundman talk to Elizabeth and Tia about making music, the creating process, and the growing local music scene in the Upper Peninsula. Plus, they play a couple of songs!
Learn more about Chad Borgen & The Collective at chadborgen.com
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.