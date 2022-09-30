Chad Borgen & The Collective on Upper Michigan Today

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Chad Borgen and honorary band member for the morning, Bruce Rundman talk to Elizabeth and Tia about making music, the creating process, and the growing local music scene in the Upper Peninsula. Plus, they play a couple of songs!

Learn more about Chad Borgen & The Collective at chadborgen.com

Learn more about Chad Borgen at chadborgen.com

Chad & Bruce play Wonder, a song written by Chad during the pandemic

Listen to Chad & Bruce play 'Country Music'

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.