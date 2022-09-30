Chad Borgen & The Collective on Upper Michigan Today

Hear music by Chad Borgen and learn where you can see them LIVE
In Segment 1, Elizabeth & Tia look at events happening over the weekend & talk Halloween pet costumes
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Chad Borgen and honorary band member for the morning, Bruce Rundman talk to Elizabeth and Tia about making music, the creating process, and the growing local music scene in the Upper Peninsula. Plus, they play a couple of songs!

Learn more about Chad Borgen & The Collective at chadborgen.com

Chad & Bruce play Wonder, a song written by Chad during the pandemic
Listen to Chad & Bruce play 'Country Music'

