CDC: Some monkeypox cases more severe than ‘originally thought’

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. U.S. health officials are expanding the group of people recommended to get vaccinated against the monkeypox virus. They also say they are providing more monkeypox vaccine, working to expand testing, and taking other steps to try to get ahead of the outbreak.(Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Health officials are warning some cases of monkeypox are more severe than originally thought.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes some people with the disease have experienced debilitating symptoms.

Those symptoms include painful lesions, some of which have become necrotic and led to amputations.

Some patients have also experienced involvement of multiple organs and developed conditions including heart and brain inflammation.

Most of these severe cases are being seen in people who are also infected with advanced stages of HIV. Scientists say the same could happen in anyone whose immune system is compromised.

The majority of cases diagnosed in the U.S. have been mild to moderate. The U.S. has about 25,000 cases reported, and one death has been attributed to monkeypox.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forestville Site Plan
Plans announced for new Forestville neighborhood
Mugshot of Jason Leist
Marquette man convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree
Brock Tessman has been named the next president of Northern Michigan University
UPDATE: NMU board announces new university president
Mugshot of Joseph Gavlek from the Delta County Sheriff's Office
Escanaba man arrested for child sexually abusive activity
Representative Markkanen has submitted a bill that, if passed, would change Michigan's State...
Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird

Latest News

Check out this guy
DNR teaches public about turkeys as more appear in Northern UP
Dulce Nulla provides desserts for all of the Downtown Development Authority’s festivals.
Dickinson County bakery prepares for Oktoberfest festival
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
For the sixth year, Pictured Rocks Pizza in Munising has partnered with Alger County...
Pizza With a Purpose returns for 6th year