Calm and mild stretch heading into this weekend

Today is forecasted to be a pleasant day with temperatures in the 60s with very little cloud cover. The weekend is looking to keep up with the nice conditions with little to no rain chances throughout the next couple of days. Winds could be slightly breezy at times and dry conditions will last into next week. Next chances for rain are planned to be mostly on Wednesday and Thursday but is at this moment just scattered showers.

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; pleasant breeze throughout the day

>Highs: Mid to High 60s; isolated 70s possible out west

Saturday: Partly cloudy; isolated showers with occasional wind

>Highs: Mid to High 60s

Sunday: More pleasant conditions with partly cloudy skies

>Highs: Low to High 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny; mild temperatures

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Increasing clouds throughout the day; mild

>Highs: 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rising chances of rain

>Highs: 60

Thursday: Cloudy with chances of scattered rain

>Highs: 50s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.