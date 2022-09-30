Calm and mild stretch heading into this weekend

By Cameron Chinn
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today is forecasted to be a pleasant day with temperatures in the 60s with very little cloud cover. The weekend is looking to keep up with the nice conditions with little to no rain chances throughout the next couple of days. Winds could be slightly breezy at times and dry conditions will last into next week. Next chances for rain are planned to be mostly on Wednesday and Thursday but is at this moment just scattered showers.

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; pleasant breeze throughout the day

>Highs: Mid to High 60s; isolated 70s possible out west

Saturday: Partly cloudy; isolated showers with occasional wind

>Highs: Mid to High 60s

Sunday: More pleasant conditions with partly cloudy skies

>Highs: Low to High 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny; mild temperatures

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Increasing clouds throughout the day; mild

>Highs: 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rising chances of rain

>Highs: 60

Thursday: Cloudy with chances of scattered rain

>Highs: 50s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forestville Site Plan
Plans announced for new Forestville neighborhood
Brock Tessman has been named the next president of Northern Michigan University
UPDATE: NMU board announces new university president
Multiple departments gathered on Baraga Avenue
UPDATE: No injuries in Baraga Ave. fire in Marquette
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
Brockway Mountain was named as the Best Place to Take in Fall Colors in Lake Superior...
Michigan’s Upper Peninsula named USA Today’s Best Fall Foliage Destination

Latest News

Few off-and-on showers brush the U.P. towards the weekend as a dry and mild pattern falls in.
TV6 Weather on Demand - Thursday, 09/29/2022
Few off-and-on showers brush the U.P. towards the weekend as a dry and mild pattern falls in.
Sunny autumn warmth with minimal rain effect into the weekend
nice
A warmer stretch is on the way
TV6 Weather on Demand - Wednesday, 09/28/2022