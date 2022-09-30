Brush of light showers yet sunny abundance this weekend
Off-and-on isolated light showers but prevailing sunshine this weekend under a mild and dry airmass.
High pressure gradually moves southeastward over the Central Great Lakes Region, keeping rain chances widely scattered and of low intensity (and low impact) in Upper Michigan into the weekend, as a dry and mild fall pattern sets up over the region.
Next week, a northerly jet stream brings cooler air, rain and even wintry mixed precipitation during freezing overnights towards the second half of the week.
Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.
Tonight: Mostly clear with morning patchy fog south and east.
>Lows: 38-48 (coldest inland)
Saturday, Oct. 1: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with spotty light showers; mild with northeast breezes 10 to 20 mph
>Highs: 60
Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool
>Highs: 50s
Monday: Patchy a.m. frost otherwise mostly sunny and mild
>Highs: 60s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warmer
>Highs: 60s to Lower 70s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers plus mixed rain/snow overnight; mild in the day but getting chilly overnight
>Highs: 60s
>Overnight Lows: 30s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain plus mixed rain/snow overnight; breezy north winds; cold
>Highs: 40s
>Overnight Lows: 20s
Friday: Partly cloudy and cool
>Highs: 40s
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.