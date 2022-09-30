Brush of light showers yet sunny abundance this weekend

High pressure gradually moves southeastward over the Central Great Lakes Region, keeping rain chances widely scattered and of low intensity (and low impact) in Upper Michigan into the weekend, as a dry and mild fall pattern sets up over the region.

Next week, a northerly jet stream brings cooler air, rain and even wintry mixed precipitation during freezing overnights towards the second half of the week.

Tonight: Mostly clear with morning patchy fog south and east.

>Lows: 38-48 (coldest inland)

Saturday, Oct. 1: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with spotty light showers; mild with northeast breezes 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 60

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: 50s

Monday: Patchy a.m. frost otherwise mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: 60s to Lower 70s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers plus mixed rain/snow overnight; mild in the day but getting chilly overnight

>Highs: 60s

>Overnight Lows: 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain plus mixed rain/snow overnight; breezy north winds; cold

>Highs: 40s

>Overnight Lows: 20s

Friday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: 40s

