Blackrocks Brewery gears up for Oktoberfest

Blackrocks Brewery's commemorative Otoberfest Stein
Blackrocks Brewery's commemorative Otoberfest Stein(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As September comes to an end, a Marquette brewery is preparing for Oktoberfest.

Blackrocks Brewery is hosting a party this Saturday to introduce its seasonal Oktoberfest beer. There will be live polka music, a stein holding competition and a lot of beer. The party will feature food from DaH Pretzel Guys, The Burger Bus and Smelted Pizza.

Organizers say the event will bring people together.

“It’s just a good chance to get together with really good people that we have here around Marquette,” said Steve Farr, Blackrocks Brewery propaganda pirate. “We would really like to highlight the German beers that we make. The highlighted beer of the evening is Oktoberfest obviously, which is a German-style Marzen, a traditional German lager.”

Blackrock’s Oktoberfest will be Saturday, Oct. 1 from noon until close. There will be no cover charge.

