Bark River family brings smiles to community, one pumpkin at a time

BARK RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - What started as a family farm is now something the whole community can enjoy.

“We picked out a really big pumpkin - the hugest one here. We come every year. This is our third time here though this year,” said Jennifer Rouse, who visited the farm.

It’s run by the Porath family - and everyone gets involved.

“Usually when they get the wagons of big pumpkins, then I usually like to sit on the big pumpkins,” said Annabel Porath, a farmhand in training.

“I usually help with the small ones. The heaviest pumpkins I can usually do is the $10 ones. I can lift some of the $10 ones,” said Lillianna Porath, a farmhand in training.

If you’re looking for the perfect pumpkin, Lillianna recommends paying attention to its stem.

“These are nice and have the nice surface but some of them will be old and squishy so you have to make sure the stems are hard and green,” she said.

The Poraths say the weather wasn’t ideal for growing pumpkins this year.

“We did have a bit of a drought this year so not quite as many as far as numbers. I think some of my specialty pumpkins might sell out a little bit earlier,” said Jessica Porath, the co-operator at Porath Pumpkin Patch.

But Porath Pumpkin Patch is more than just gourds.

“We’re doing straw bales and our cornstalk bundles and we’ve got some really nice, probably at least ten-foot corn bundles,” said Jessica.

Inside the little red barn is a farmer’s market. It’s every Friday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

“If you’d like to stop out and buy some yummy treats from our Amish neighbors that come down and sell,” said Jessica.

Porath Pumpkin Patch is open every day, as long as the sun is out, and it’s located in Bark River off M-69.

Stay up to date with the Poraths on their Facebook page.

