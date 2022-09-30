Autism Café: A new, safe place for families to network

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta-Schoolcraft ISD has a new resource for caregivers and loved ones of people with autism called Autism Café.

The cafe is open to families in Delta and Schoolcraft counties who have a loved one with autism of any age. It’s a safe place for families to learn more and network.

“We decided to have this be an opportunity as an extra resource in the community,” said Maija Crothers, a school social worker.

The ISD is bringing in specialists to answer questions and give advice. This includes a speech therapist, a behavior analyst and an occupational therapist.

“We wanted to provide that, so they know they’re not alone and that there are lots of resources and support available to them,” said Rachel Coyne, a school psychologist.

These are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m. You’re asked to use the east entrance door to the ISD.

To RSVP, call Katie Smith at 906-7786-9300.

