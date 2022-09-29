A warmer stretch is on the way

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High pressure is controlling our conditions for a couple of days. This will keep conditions dry. On Saturday a weak front moves across the U.P. and could trigger a few isolated showers. Otherwise, the weekend will mainly be dry. A flattened ridge in the jetstream will remain over the Great Lakes keeping the pattern warmer.

Today: A mix of sun and clouds with seasonal temps

>Highs: Low 60s west, upper 50s east

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 60s west, mid 60s central, low 60s east

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds with a chance for isolated showers

>Highs: Upper 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Upper 60s

Tuesday: Cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

