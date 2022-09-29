A warmer stretch is on the way
High pressure is controlling our conditions for a couple of days. This will keep conditions dry. On Saturday a weak front moves across the U.P. and could trigger a few isolated showers. Otherwise, the weekend will mainly be dry. A flattened ridge in the jetstream will remain over the Great Lakes keeping the pattern warmer.
Today: A mix of sun and clouds with seasonal temps
>Highs: Low 60s west, upper 50s east
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Upper 60s west, mid 60s central, low 60s east
Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds with a chance for isolated showers
>Highs: Upper 60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s
Monday: Partly cloudy and warm
>Highs: Upper 60s
Tuesday: Cloudy with isolated showers
>Highs: Mid 60s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers
>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s
