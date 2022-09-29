UPAWS to “Empty the Shelters” next week

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Pet lovers will have the opportunity to adopt a pet with no fee next week.

BISSELL Pet Foundation will host a national adoption event called Empty the Shelters. The foundation will sponsor adoption fees at the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS). There will be no fee to adopt cats and dogs older than a year, as well as all small critters of any age.

UPAWS says the event comes just as the shelter is full.

“At this time, our shelter is filled to capacity with dogs,” said Bill Brutto, UPAWS executive director. “A big reason why is because people can’t afford their animals right now. We take great responsibility when someone surrenders their animal, and we want to make sure that we can find them a new home.”

Empty the Shelters runs from Oct. 1-8. Appointments are required to adopt an animal. To preview the animals and/or book an appointment, click here.

