UPAWS to “Empty the Shelters” next week

UPAWS Philip and Ruth Spade Adoption Center
UPAWS Philip and Ruth Spade Adoption Center(Annette Giachino)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Pet lovers will have the opportunity to adopt a pet with no fee next week.

BISSELL Pet Foundation will host a national adoption event called Empty the Shelters. The foundation will sponsor adoption fees at the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS). There will be no fee to adopt cats and dogs older than a year, as well as all small critters of any age.

UPAWS says the event comes just as the shelter is full.

“At this time, our shelter is filled to capacity with dogs,” said Bill Brutto, UPAWS executive director. “A big reason why is because people can’t afford their animals right now. We take great responsibility when someone surrenders their animal, and we want to make sure that we can find them a new home.”

Empty the Shelters runs from Oct. 1-8. Appointments are required to adopt an animal. To preview the animals and/or book an appointment, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forestville Site Plan
Plans announced for new Forestville neighborhood
Mugshot of Jason Leist
Marquette man convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree
Representative Markkanen has submitted a bill that, if passed, would change Michigan's State...
Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird
Mugshot of Joseph Gavlek from the Delta County Sheriff's Office
Escanaba man arrested for child sexually abusive activity
Brock Tessman has been named the next president of Northern Michigan University
UPDATE: NMU board announces new university president

Latest News

Marquette Mountain offers fall color tours
78 U.P. Veterans stand by the National World War II Memorial during Mission XX of the Upper...
A thank you to veterans on Upper Peninsula Honor Flight Mission XX
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the...
GOP states sue Biden administration over student loan plan
New Life Church's Community Center.
New Life Community Center hosts grand opening this Saturday