Timber Yeti Axe Range now open in Westwood Mall

Marquette’s premier axe throwing range is now open for walk-ins and private parties
Tia Trudgeon throws an axe at a target at the Timber Yeti Axe Range.
Tia Trudgeon throws an axe at a target at the Timber Yeti Axe Range.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a new place for indoor entertainment at the Westwood Mall.

Timber Yeti Axe Range is now open and ready to get you throwing.

Owner Avery Smith talks about his latest business venture and what it’s bringing to Marquette County.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to Avery Smith about his new business, Timber Yeti Axe Range (and throws an axe or two).

Smith will coach you at the beginning and/or during your session to ensure safety and fun.

Avery Smith opened Timber Yeti Axe Range to provide families with a fun, indoor entertainment option.

You can keep up with Timber Yeti Axe Range on Facebook and Instagram.

The throwing range will be open for private events and appointments on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays and will be open for walk-in customers on Thursday and Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. and again on Saturday from 1 to 8 p.m.

Smith talks about his business plan, deals for the future, and what you need to know before heading to the range in more detail on Facebook here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forestville Site Plan
Plans announced for new Forestville neighborhood
Representative Markkanen has submitted a bill that, if passed, would change Michigan's State...
Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird
Mugshot of Joseph Gavlek from the Delta County Sheriff's Office
Escanaba man arrested for child sexually abusive activity
Mugshot of Jason Leist
Marquette man convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree
Three flags were removed last week after a school board meeting, where the board discussed the...
Gwinn High School removes gay pride flags

Latest News

A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel, Fla., in Lee County was knocked out by Hurricane...
LIVE: Many trapped in Florida as Biden is briefed on Ian’s impact
Digital rendering of Bay Mills Resort & Casino expansion plan.
Bay Mills Indian Community announces start date for casino expansion
Audience Awards
Soo Film Festival announces 2022 Audience Awards
Avery Smith talks to TV6's Tia Trudgeon about his new business in the Westwood Mall.
Timber Yeti Axe Range