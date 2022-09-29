Timber Yeti Axe Range now open in Westwood Mall

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a new place for indoor entertainment at the Westwood Mall.

Timber Yeti Axe Range is now open and ready to get you throwing.

Owner Avery Smith talks about his latest business venture and what it’s bringing to Marquette County.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to Avery Smith about his new business, Timber Yeti Axe Range (and throws an axe or two).

Smith will coach you at the beginning and/or during your session to ensure safety and fun.

Avery Smith opened Timber Yeti Axe Range to provide families with a fun, indoor entertainment option.

You can keep up with Timber Yeti Axe Range on Facebook and Instagram.

The throwing range will be open for private events and appointments on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays and will be open for walk-in customers on Thursday and Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. and again on Saturday from 1 to 8 p.m.

Smith talks about his business plan, deals for the future, and what you need to know before heading to the range in more detail on Facebook here.

