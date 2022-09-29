Thunder Bay Inn opens senior internet café

BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University students are helping senior citizens learn about the internet.

The Thunder Bay Inn in Big Bay held a soft opening for its new senior internet café Thursday. Students from the NMU School of Business will teach seniors how to use computers and smartphones. They will learn important lessons about topics such as email, social media, online banking, and using medical portals. The inn was able to begin the project after receiving $49,000 from Marquette County’s American Rescue Plan funds.

Organizers say the internet is essential in today’s society.

“You need the skills, either of a phone or computer, to set up all your business,” said Mark Bevins, Thunder Bay Inn co-owner. “We think that by bridging that digital divide through training them, we’ll allow them to function better and mitigate some of that isolation.”

The Thunder Bay Inn is also bringing back its local historical nights. Once a month, folks can enjoy a free presentation about Big Bay’s history from area history experts.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.