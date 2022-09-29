A thank you to veterans on Upper Peninsula Honor Flight Mission XX

WASHINGTON D.C., Wash. (WLUC) - Words of appreciation are sticking with dozens of U.P. veterans after Upper Peninsula Honor Flight Mission XX is back home after a trip to our nation’s capital Wednesday.

‘Thank you for your service, welcome home’ is the theme of the Upper Peninsula Honor Flight; It is never too late to say thank you.

“I put 26 years in. I spent time in Korea and Vietnam. When I think back about it, I kind of wonder sometimes,” said Steve Danis, U.S. Army Korean and Vietnam Veteran.

Danis explained, looking at the memorials like the Air Force Memorial, allowed memories of his time in the service to come to the forefront, not all bad, but not all good either.

“We went and did what they asked us to do, you know,” said Danis.

He explained sometimes veterans need to stay silent to heal.

“One of the things I remember, they didn’t talk very much about the things that happened to them while they were there,” he added.

Sometimes you need space to sit and feel those emotions, which is why U.P. Honor Flight missions continue to take off from the Delta County Airport to Washington D.C. two times a year. After two years without flights because of the pandemic, Mission 20 was the 3rd flight in 2022 to ensure every eligible U.P. veteran gets this experience.

For many Upper Michigan veterans, like Larry Godfrey, it was their first time in Washington D.C. The mission allowed this Vietnam veteran to reflect on those moments that have waited decades to be sealed.

“There were a lot of sacrifices to keep this country free,” said the U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran.

Godfrey also used the one-of-a-kind opportunity to talk about the past and move forward and spend some time with his grandson, who accompanied him on the trip.

“We’re kind of building a different type of memory; The good times,” said Godfrey.

Along with those new experiences, the thank you that may have never been said, rang loud and clear during this mission and will continue to, far into the future.

“Even though things maybe didn’t turn out the way we wanted, I think we are proud we went and served our country,” said Danis.

