Sunny autumn warmth with minimal rain effect into the weekend
Few off-and-on showers brush the U.P. towards the weekend as a dry and mild pattern falls in.
High pressure centered over the Great Lakes Region keeps rain chances widely scattered and of low intensity in Upper Michigan into the weekend, as a dry and mild fall pattern sets up over the region.
Next week, a northerly jet stream brings cooler air and widespread rain of moderate intensity midweek.
Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.
Tonight: Mostly clear with morning patchy fog plus patchy frost east.
>Lows: 35-49 (coldest central interior and south)
Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with isolated showers; warmer with southwest breezes
>Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s
Saturday, Oct. 1: Partly cloudy and mild with northeast breezes
>Highs: 60s
Sunday and Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild
>Highs: 60s
Tuesday and Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers and mild
>Highs: 60
Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated a.m. showers; cool
>Highs: 40s
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.