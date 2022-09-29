Sunny autumn warmth with minimal rain effect into the weekend

Few off-and-on showers brush the U.P. towards the weekend as a dry and mild pattern falls in.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
High pressure centered over the Great Lakes Region keeps rain chances widely scattered and of low intensity in Upper Michigan into the weekend, as a dry and mild fall pattern sets up over the region.

Next week, a northerly jet stream brings cooler air and widespread rain of moderate intensity midweek.

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Tonight: Mostly clear with morning patchy fog plus patchy frost east.

>Lows: 35-49 (coldest central interior and south)

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with isolated showers; warmer with southwest breezes

>Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s

Saturday, Oct. 1: Partly cloudy and mild with northeast breezes

>Highs: 60s

Sunday and Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday and Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers and mild

>Highs: 60

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated a.m. showers; cool

>Highs: 40s

