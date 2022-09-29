Sunny autumn warmth with minimal rain effect into the weekend

High pressure centered over the Great Lakes Region keeps rain chances widely scattered and of low intensity in Upper Michigan into the weekend, as a dry and mild fall pattern sets up over the region.

Next week, a northerly jet stream brings cooler air and widespread rain of moderate intensity midweek.

Tonight: Mostly clear with morning patchy fog plus patchy frost east.

>Lows: 35-49 (coldest central interior and south)

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with isolated showers; warmer with southwest breezes

>Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s

Saturday, Oct. 1: Partly cloudy and mild with northeast breezes

>Highs: 60s

Sunday and Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday and Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers and mild

>Highs: 60

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated a.m. showers; cool

>Highs: 40s

