Soo Film Festival announces 2022 Audience Awards

Audience Awards
Audience Awards(wluctv6)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Soo Film Festival has announced the winners of the 2022 Audience Awards.

The festival took place Sept. 14-18 at the historic Soo Theatre and Bayliss Public Library in downtown Sault Ste. Marie. Festival attendees are asked to choose their favorite submissions by ballot.

The films chosen by audience acclaim include:

Narrative Feature The Dinner Parting, directed by J.A. Andrew

Student Music Video Lo-Fi Children, by Logan Mitchell

Foreign Narrative Feature Hideout, directed by Yen Kuang Chen

Animation Embrace, directed by Latesha Merkel

Documentary Feature (tie) Imagining the Indian, directed by Aviva Kempner & Ben West Iron Family, directed by Patrick Longstreth

Foreign Animation Step into the River, directed by Weijia Ma

Documentary Short Charro & Steed (A story of Mexican Rodeo), directed by Matthew Wagner

Narrative Short 1992, directed by Kuan Cao

Student Documentary Short Erik Rides the Bus, directed by Garrett Merbach & Matthew Gawthrop

Foreign Narrative Short You’re Dead Helen, directed by Michiel Blanchart

Music Video Miss Hunt, directed by Mya Fullmer

Student Narrative Short Sinners and Saint, directed by Jerod Willis

Soo Film Festival, Inc. is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote and host film and allied arts festivals in the City of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. Soo Film Festival, Inc. seeks to showcase the work of independent and emerging filmmakers from the Great Lakes of North America. Our Mission: Great Lakes, Great Movies!

The 10th Anniversary Soo Film Festival is slated for Sept. 13-17, 2023

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forestville Site Plan
Plans announced for new Forestville neighborhood
Representative Markkanen has submitted a bill that, if passed, would change Michigan's State...
Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird
Mugshot of Joseph Gavlek from the Delta County Sheriff's Office
Escanaba man arrested for child sexually abusive activity
Mugshot of Jason Leist
Marquette man convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree
Three flags were removed last week after a school board meeting, where the board discussed the...
Gwinn High School removes gay pride flags

Latest News

A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel, Fla., in Lee County was knocked out by Hurricane...
LIVE: Many trapped in Florida as Biden is briefed on Ian’s impact
Digital rendering of Bay Mills Resort & Casino expansion plan.
Bay Mills Indian Community announces start date for casino expansion
nice
A warmer stretch is on the way
Feeding America distributing food in Luce County Thursday