Soo Film Festival announces 2022 Audience Awards
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Soo Film Festival has announced the winners of the 2022 Audience Awards.
The festival took place Sept. 14-18 at the historic Soo Theatre and Bayliss Public Library in downtown Sault Ste. Marie. Festival attendees are asked to choose their favorite submissions by ballot.
The films chosen by audience acclaim include:
Narrative Feature The Dinner Parting, directed by J.A. Andrew
Student Music Video Lo-Fi Children, by Logan Mitchell
Foreign Narrative Feature Hideout, directed by Yen Kuang Chen
Animation Embrace, directed by Latesha Merkel
Documentary Feature (tie) Imagining the Indian, directed by Aviva Kempner & Ben West Iron Family, directed by Patrick Longstreth
Foreign Animation Step into the River, directed by Weijia Ma
Documentary Short Charro & Steed (A story of Mexican Rodeo), directed by Matthew Wagner
Narrative Short 1992, directed by Kuan Cao
Student Documentary Short Erik Rides the Bus, directed by Garrett Merbach & Matthew Gawthrop
Foreign Narrative Short You’re Dead Helen, directed by Michiel Blanchart
Music Video Miss Hunt, directed by Mya Fullmer
Student Narrative Short Sinners and Saint, directed by Jerod Willis
Soo Film Festival, Inc. is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote and host film and allied arts festivals in the City of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. Soo Film Festival, Inc. seeks to showcase the work of independent and emerging filmmakers from the Great Lakes of North America. Our Mission: Great Lakes, Great Movies!
The 10th Anniversary Soo Film Festival is slated for Sept. 13-17, 2023
