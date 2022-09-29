Soo Film Festival announces 2022 Audience Awards

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Soo Film Festival has announced the winners of the 2022 Audience Awards.

The festival took place Sept. 14-18 at the historic Soo Theatre and Bayliss Public Library in downtown Sault Ste. Marie. Festival attendees are asked to choose their favorite submissions by ballot.

The films chosen by audience acclaim include:

Narrative Feature The Dinner Parting, directed by J.A. Andrew

Student Music Video Lo-Fi Children, by Logan Mitchell

Foreign Narrative Feature Hideout, directed by Yen Kuang Chen

Animation Embrace, directed by Latesha Merkel

Documentary Feature (tie) Imagining the Indian, directed by Aviva Kempner & Ben West Iron Family, directed by Patrick Longstreth

Foreign Animation Step into the River, directed by Weijia Ma

Documentary Short Charro & Steed (A story of Mexican Rodeo), directed by Matthew Wagner

Narrative Short 1992, directed by Kuan Cao

Student Documentary Short Erik Rides the Bus, directed by Garrett Merbach & Matthew Gawthrop

Foreign Narrative Short You’re Dead Helen, directed by Michiel Blanchart

Music Video Miss Hunt, directed by Mya Fullmer

Student Narrative Short Sinners and Saint, directed by Jerod Willis

The 10th Anniversary Soo Film Festival is slated for Sept. 13-17, 2023

