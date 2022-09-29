New Life Community Center hosts grand opening this Saturday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - New Life Church in Escanaba is preparing for its new Community Center’s grand opening. The idea for this began in the 50s and 60s. After a lot of planning, the church broke ground three years ago.

The pandemic put some things on hold but now, New Life Church is excited to welcome the community.

The Community Center features a gym, a play area for kids and even a kitchen.

“There will be four or five blowups, there will be free food, there will be pickleball and volleyball and the playground will be open. Just a chance for people to walk around, tour the Community Center, just get some information and then get using it later on,” said Jason Janich, the pastor at New Life Church.

The grand opening will be held Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Right now, the Community Center will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. It’s completely free to the community with the help of volunteers.

For the Community Center’s complete schedule, click here.

