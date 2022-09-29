Negaunee Senior Center holds ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate renovations

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Senior Center has finished its renovations.

To celebrate, the senior center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday. The center renovated the kitchen and bathrooms, and added new siding. Altogether, the project cost about $250,000 and was primarily funded by a grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

Negaunee’s city manager, Nate Heffron, says the city is always working for the benefit of its seniors.

“Every community in the U.P. has a growing senior population,” said Heffron. “We want to make sure that we’re providing many services and the services that seniors deserve and need in our community.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was at 4:30 p.m. at the Negaunee Senior Center. There was an open house and refreshments afterward until 6 p.m.

