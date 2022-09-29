Multiple departments responding to fire on Baraga Ave. in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette City Fire, Chocolay Township Fire, and Marquette City Police are on the scene of a fire on Baraga Ave. in Marquette.

The 100 Block of W. Baraga Ave. in Marquette is closed as fire crews gather at College Laundry.

No flames have been reported but there is smoke.

We will continue to update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.