Multiple departments responding to fire on Baraga Ave. in Marquette

Multiple departments gathered on Baraga Avenue
Multiple departments gathered on Baraga Avenue(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette City Fire, Chocolay Township Fire, and Marquette City Police are on the scene of a fire on Baraga Ave. in Marquette.

The 100 Block of W. Baraga Ave. in Marquette is closed as fire crews gather at College Laundry.

No flames have been reported but there is smoke.

We will continue to update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forestville Site Plan
Plans announced for new Forestville neighborhood
Mugshot of Jason Leist
Marquette man convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree
Representative Markkanen has submitted a bill that, if passed, would change Michigan's State...
Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird
Mugshot of Joseph Gavlek from the Delta County Sheriff's Office
Escanaba man arrested for child sexually abusive activity
Brock Tessman has been named the next president of Northern Michigan University
UPDATE: NMU board announces new university president

Latest News

Thunder Bay Inn Senior Internet Café
Thunder Bay Inn opens senior internet café
Negaunee Senior Center ribbon-cutting ceremony
Negaunee Senior Center holds ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate renovations
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
Some of the gluten-free treats on display at Dulce Nulla
Dickinson County bakery prepares for Oktoberfest festival