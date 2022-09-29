Michigan’s Upper Peninsula named USA Today’s Best Fall Foliage Destination

Brockway Mountain was named as the Best Place to Take in Fall Colors in Lake Superior...
Brockway Mountain was named as the Best Place to Take in Fall Colors in Lake Superior Magazine's 2021 Best of the Lake Awards.(Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Bureau)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - After four weeks of online voting, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has been named USA Today’s Best Fall Foliage Destination 2022.

Every year, USA Today conducts an online poll to determine the honor. In 2018 and 2020, the U.P. was also number one. In late August, U.P. Travel & Recreation Association Director Tom Nemacheck told TV6, he hoped the U.P. would reclaim the title in 2022.

Nemacheck said peak foliage usually spans the first 10 days of October, starting inland and moving towards the Great Lakes.

The following is a statement from U.P. Travel about being named USA Today’s Best Fall Foliage Destination 2022 again:

“It was an incredible honor to be among the 20 beautiful destinations nominated throughout the country as fall foliage destinations. But it’s even better to take home first place! This is especially true because the votes came from USA Today readers and Upper Peninsula fans like yourself.

“Whether you’ve marveled at the U.P.’s fall color palette in person or in photos from afar and voted, we could not have done this without you. Thank you for casting votes daily on our behalf!

“The 10Best Readers’ Choice Award contest launches new categories every other Monday at noon, revealing each category’s 20 nominees. Those nominees are selected by a panel of relevant experts which include a combination of editors from USA Today; editors from 10Best.com; relevant expert contributors; and sources for both these media and other Gannett properties. All voting is digital.”

