Marquette Mountain offers fall color tours

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Mountain is offering a unique way to see fall colors.

The ski resort is now offering chairlift rides until Oct. 10 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The lift will take participants to the top of the mountain where they can get off and check out the walking trails.

General Manager Kaet Johnson said this upcoming weekend is expected to have peak fall colors.

“It’s a relaxing ride to the top and the views are beautiful while you’re riding. You get to see some of our art and statues on the mountain as you’re riding, and you can see some of the bike trails and bikers who ride the trails,” Johnson said.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the Marquette Mountain retail store.

