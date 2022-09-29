Marquette City Fire Department gearing up for Fire Prevention Week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Marquette’s first axe-throwing range opens in the Westwood Mall.

Hurricane Ian damage, a new axe-throwing range, and Hocus Pocus 2 is coming.

Plus... The Marquette City Fire Department is gearing up for its annual Fire Prevention Week.

Firefighter/paramedic Kevin Serkowski shows off the tools and interactive elements used to teach kids about fire safety and prevention.

Check out the interactive elements the Marquette City Fire Department uses to teach kids about fire safety and prevention.

The fire department does much more than fight fires. Serkowski explains the different aspects of the firetruck and how they come into play on the job.

The Marquette City Fire Department shows off different elements of a firetruck and explains how they're used for more than fighting fires.

Fire Prevention Week kicks off on Saturday, October 8.

The Marquette City Fire Department and Servpro are holding a fire prevention week kickoff event on Saturday, October 8.

