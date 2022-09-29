Marquette City Fire Department gearing up for Fire Prevention Week
Fire Prevention Week kicks off October 8, learn more about it on Upper Michigan Today episode 129
Sep. 29, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Marquette’s first axe-throwing range opens in the Westwood Mall.
Plus... The Marquette City Fire Department is gearing up for its annual Fire Prevention Week.
Firefighter/paramedic Kevin Serkowski shows off the tools and interactive elements used to teach kids about fire safety and prevention.
The fire department does much more than fight fires. Serkowski explains the different aspects of the firetruck and how they come into play on the job.
Fire Prevention Week kicks off on Saturday, October 8.
