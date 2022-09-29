MACC mini-grant applications now open through CCCAC in Hancock

HANCOCK Mich. (WLUC) - Applications for the second round of mini-grants are now available through the Copper Country Community Arts Council (CCCAC).

The grants, funded by the Michigan Arts and Culture Council (MACC), cover art projects being made between Mar. 1 and Sept. 30, 2023.

Applicants, including nonprofit organizations, municipalities, libraries and K-12 schools can apply for up to a maximum grant of $4,000 from an available pool of nearly $22,000.

Assistance for writing grants is available for potential applicants.

“It might seem daunting if you’ve never written a grant before, but one of the roles of this program is to help people learn to write grants,” said MACC Region 1a Regranting Coordinator Cynthia Cote. “So that’s where we come in. As the administrator, I’m available for technical assistance and just general information so I can help people get through the process.”

$1,000 is also available for professional and organizational development grants, which focus on funding training courses, consultants and related travel.

These grants are available for interested parties in Baraga, Houghton, Iron, Keweenaw, Ontonagon and Gogebic counties.

The deadline for mini-grant applications is Jan. 15 at 5 p.m.

For more information, check out the CCCAC website by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.