OSF Healthcare Foundation to host Heart of Gold dinner

Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The 23rd annual OSF HealthCare Foundation Heart of Gold dinner will be held Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the Island Resort & Casino Convention Center.

The event features a dinner consisting of several courses prepared and presented by chefs from across the Upper Peninsula. All of which are members of the Upper Michigan Chapter of the American Culinary Federation.

“The dinner is a culinary experience unlike any other in our community,” said Jean Arvan, director of philanthropy at OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group. “Chefs present each course and share with guests how the course was prepared and why it was chosen. The dinner also features a selection of fine wines picked specifically to complement the courses.”

The menu for each year’s dinner remains a surprise and is unveiled at the start of the evening.

This year’s dinner proceeds will help fund the new OSF St. Francis & Medical Group cancer care clinic. More than $14 million has been donated to date.

Reservations for the Heart of Gold dinner are required and tickets are currently on sale. For more information or to make a reservation, contact the OSF HealthCare Foundation office at (906) 786-5707 ext. 5516 or visit the foundation’s website.

