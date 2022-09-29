Fall auction fundraiser for Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp to return Saturday

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual fall fundraiser will return to Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp in Crystal Falls, starting Saturday.

For 26 years, the camp has hosted its “Fall Fest,” where quilts are auctioned off as a fundraiser. The camp’s goal is to raise $25,000. The money will be used to offset the cost of admission.

“We never turn anybody away from Fortune Lake because of inability to pay,” said Amanda Raisner, Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp director. “We also work hard to keep our costs low for everybody. This money that we raise goes to help keep those costs low and provide scholarships for those who can’t afford to come to camp.”

The auction will be hosted in person and virtually. The in-person event starts Saturday at 9 a.m. CT. A link for the virtual auction can be found here. The virtual auction is open until Saturday evening.

