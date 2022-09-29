DNR finalizes new ADA accessible shooting range in Richmond Township

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A new shooting range accessible to people with disabilities is moving forward in Richmond Township. It will be the first DNR-managed outdoor shooting range in the U.P.

The $1 million range will be located off Marquette County Road 480 by Goose Lake.

“We are really excited to get to this stage in the project,” MI DNR U.P. Field Deputy Stacy Haughey said. “It has been a very long project and a lot of people have helped us out. But, at the end of the day, we know that this is going to be the best site for a range.”

The range will include spots to do both long and short-range shooting with a maximum range of four hundred feet. It will also have a place for compound bows and crossbows.

“I know a lot of people just go out in the woods and that is not very safe,” Palmer Resident Timothy Hult said. “For being around here there are not very many places that are open that allow you to shoot on your own time. So, that will be a huge upgrade.”

The new site will be fully accessible to those with disabilities featuring a paved walkway, chairs to sit in and a structure to protect against the elements.

“I think this is really going to be an asset to the community as a whole,” Haughey said. “To have this level of a range with this many amenities it is going to be fully ADA accessible which is a great feature to have. We just really want people to have the opportunity to go out and use it in a safe environment.”

Richmond Township Supervisor Scott Mills says the range will be an asset to the entire county.

“It will be centrally located where everyone can use it and keep all of the mess out of the woods,” Mills said. “This way all of the lead gets cleaned up and keeps the environment better off. [We] have a nice clean range that you don’t have to worry about any safety issues.”

The DNR says it is looking to begin clearing the site this winter and fall with hopes of finishing construction and opening the range this time next year.

