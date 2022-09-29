Dickinson County bakery prepares for Oktoberfest festival

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County gluten-free bakery is getting ready for this weekend’s Oktoberfest celebration in Iron Mountain. Staff are balancing preparation for the festival and a busy wedding season.

Dulce Nulla Gourmet Desserts has been in downtown Iron Mountain for nearly two years. What makes it unique is all of its products are gluten-free. Owner Melissa Boyles said she started making gluten-free foods because her child had special dietary needs.

“I learned a lot about gluten-free cooking and then it occurred to me other people need to eat that way as well,” Boyles said. “I started experimenting and it turns out there are a lot of people in this town or people who are willing to drive to meet us that are gluten-free.”

Dulce Nulla provides desserts for all of the Downtown Development Authority’s festivals. With only two days until Oktoberfest, Boyles is hard at work.

“We are doing the pretzels again, some German desserts and nachos for the kids,” Boyles said. “It is a lot of prep work, and we will be making things right up until Saturday morning so they are as fresh as possible.”

Boyles’ wedding cakes are also in high demand right now. She’s baked cakes for six weddings already this fall, with several more to come in the next month.

“We have done weddings for people who aren’t necessarily gluten-free,” Boyles said. “They just like the taste of our products and they like that anybody can eat it. It has definitely grown a lot. I love doing weddings because I get to be a part of their special day and it allows for more people to try our products and know we are here.”

Boyles currently has one employee and may look to hire additional help for the Christmas season. In the meantime, the bakery is now open six days a week and can be found at the downtown plaza, which is down the hall from the Iron Mountain TV6 bureau.

