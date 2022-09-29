Copper Island Academy pours concrete rec area for student activities

The rec area will be used for basketball and recess, as well as an ice rink in the wintertime
A concrete slab was poured at the Copper Island Academy on Wednesday to be used as an ice-rink...
A concrete slab was poured at the Copper Island Academy on Wednesday to be used as an ice-rink and rec area for academy students.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Island Academy poured a concrete pad on Wednesday in the latest phase of the academy’s expansion plans.

The slab will be used as a rec area for basketball and other sports, as well as an ice rink for skating and hockey in the winter.

Academy Principal Steve Aho says the idea to create the rink came from the former rink the academy and its students created last winter.

“We took in a tractor and packed down snow and made it ourselves, and it was a huge hit for the kids,” said Aho. “The students spent all winter flooding, scrapping, shoveling, and taking care of the rink, and they got to play hockey and ice skate. With the new construction, it was a good time for us to put some things together, and some individuals working behind the scenes made it happen.”

The 60-by-90 slab was poured early Wednesday morning by Portage Lake Construction.

Students flocked around the construction zone to watch as the pouring and smoothing out of the slab took place.

“We had kids, when they were out on their brain breaks and recess, just lining the fence and watching the action going on,” continued Aho.

Aho also noted that students watching the construction was a good way to show them real-life experiences.

“Kids can see that ‘this is something I can do, I can make a difference,’” added Aho. “It was just exciting for them to see.”

The academy hopes students will enjoy this latest addition.

