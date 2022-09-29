Copper Country Fire Departments and EMS Agencies use PHF grants for new gear

This includes new airbags and rescue struts in Ontonagon and advanced pagers in Calumet.
11 Copper Country Fire Departments and EMS Agencies have used Portage Health Foundation grants...
11 Copper Country Fire Departments and EMS Agencies have used Portage Health Foundation grants for improved gear and equipment to better serve their communities.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Portage Health Foundation (PHF) distributed nearly $45,000 in grants across 11 volunteer fire departments and EMS groups in the Copper Country last month.

That money has now been used to help these groups answer the call when their communities need them.

PHF Director of Communications and Marketing Michael Babcock says distributing the grants started with seeing what rural departments lacked.

“What we did was we talked to the different fire departments and different first responder organizations and we understood that they had a lot of small needs as well as big needs,” said Babcock.

Quincy-Franklin-Hancock Townships Fire Department purchased new protection equipment for some of their 25 volunteers.

Ontonagon’s Fire Department put their $5,000 grant towards new airbags and struts, which Assistant Chief Jim Milese says can make a big difference in an emergency.

“If a person was trapped underneath a motor vehicle or a logger in a logging accident, they can be inflated one at a time so you’re slowly raising an object off someone who’s trapped,” said Milese. “We also purchased an additional set of struts. Those are for stabilizing a vehicle before extrication.”

And in Calumet, the Township Fire and Rescue upgraded to more advanced pagers for better communication.

“The nice thing with these is that if you’re out of range, it will actually ‘bonk’ and tell you, ‘hey, we’re out of range,’” said Calumet Township Fire and Rescue Volunteer Joe Panijan. “With our old pagers, we didn’t get that luxury.”

Volunteers say they are thankful for the extra help.

“This grant came at the perfect time, and I would really like to thank Portage Health for this program they have going,” added Milese.

Other fire departments that received grants include Stanton Township, Sherman Township, Laurium, and Keweenaw Search and Rescue.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virgil Mongozid, 18, went missing Sept. 22; he was found dead in his truck Sept. 25
UPDATE: KBIC Tribal Police shares timeline of search for Mongozid, MSP says speed was factor in fatal crash
Three flags were removed last week after a school board meeting, where the board discussed the...
Gwinn High School removes gay pride flags
Representative Markkanen has submitted a bill that, if passed, would change Michigan's State...
Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird
Bessemer businesses worried about snowmobile trail closure
Bessemer businesses worried about snowmobile trail closure
Mugshot of Joseph Gavlek from the Delta County Sheriff's Office
Escanaba man arrested for child sexually abusive activity

Latest News

Marquette Charter Township logo.
Marquette Township to hold work session Thursday on potential northwest road network
DNR to update public Thursday on Marquette County shooting range
Forestville Site Plan
Plans announced for new Forestville neighborhood
A concrete slab was poured at the Copper Island Academy on Wednesday to be used as an ice-rink...
Copper Island Academy pours concrete rec area for student activities
Community members welcome home Mission XX veterans.
Community members welcome Honor Flight Mission XX veterans home