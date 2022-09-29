Copper Country Fire Departments and EMS Agencies use PHF grants for new gear

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Portage Health Foundation (PHF) distributed nearly $45,000 in grants across 11 volunteer fire departments and EMS groups in the Copper Country last month.

That money has now been used to help these groups answer the call when their communities need them.

PHF Director of Communications and Marketing Michael Babcock says distributing the grants started with seeing what rural departments lacked.

“What we did was we talked to the different fire departments and different first responder organizations and we understood that they had a lot of small needs as well as big needs,” said Babcock.

Quincy-Franklin-Hancock Townships Fire Department purchased new protection equipment for some of their 25 volunteers.

Ontonagon’s Fire Department put their $5,000 grant towards new airbags and struts, which Assistant Chief Jim Milese says can make a big difference in an emergency.

“If a person was trapped underneath a motor vehicle or a logger in a logging accident, they can be inflated one at a time so you’re slowly raising an object off someone who’s trapped,” said Milese. “We also purchased an additional set of struts. Those are for stabilizing a vehicle before extrication.”

And in Calumet, the Township Fire and Rescue upgraded to more advanced pagers for better communication.

“The nice thing with these is that if you’re out of range, it will actually ‘bonk’ and tell you, ‘hey, we’re out of range,’” said Calumet Township Fire and Rescue Volunteer Joe Panijan. “With our old pagers, we didn’t get that luxury.”

Volunteers say they are thankful for the extra help.

“This grant came at the perfect time, and I would really like to thank Portage Health for this program they have going,” added Milese.

Other fire departments that received grants include Stanton Township, Sherman Township, Laurium, and Keweenaw Search and Rescue.

