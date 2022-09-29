Community members welcome Honor Flight Mission XX veterans home

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Veterans are returning home after a full day in Washington D.C.

Family and friends gathered in the Van Rooy Hangar at the Delta County Airport. With signs and flags, they welcomed our veterans home.

Mission XX had 78 veterans and they all saw memorials in our nation’s capital.

Normally two Delta County firetrucks are at the airport to hang a flag for the veterans. But one of those trucks is in service, so the City of Menominee sent a firetruck.

TV6′s Alyssa Erwin was on the flight and will share the veteran’s stories in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.