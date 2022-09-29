Climb Out of the Darkness walk Sunday in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Climb Out of the Darkness Marquette is holding its annual walk Sunday. The event is the world’s largest that raises awareness and support for families dealing with mental health issues, especially postpartum depression.

On Sunday, they’ll have a meet and greet with information about community resources, yoga sessions and a walk around Lower Harbor Park.

“People should come out to the walk not only to be there for themselves but to show others that it’s okay to make this a visible issue that a lot of us are facing,” said Ashley McGrath, Climb Out of the Darkness Marquette Co-Chair. “We want to just make sure people know that we are there for them and there’s a community of us that says it’s going to be okay. Even if it’s not okay right now, it will be.”

This will be the second year for the Climb Out of the Darkness walk in Marquette. Things get started at 9 a.m. Sunday at Lower Harbor Park.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.