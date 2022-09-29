Climb Out of the Darkness walk Sunday in Marquette

Poster for the event
Poster for the event(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Climb Out of the Darkness Marquette is holding its annual walk Sunday. The event is the world’s largest that raises awareness and support for families dealing with mental health issues, especially postpartum depression.

On Sunday, they’ll have a meet and greet with information about community resources, yoga sessions and a walk around Lower Harbor Park.

“People should come out to the walk not only to be there for themselves but to show others that it’s okay to make this a visible issue that a lot of us are facing,” said Ashley McGrath, Climb Out of the Darkness Marquette Co-Chair. “We want to just make sure people know that we are there for them and there’s a community of us that says it’s going to be okay. Even if it’s not okay right now, it will be.”

This will be the second year for the Climb Out of the Darkness walk in Marquette. Things get started at 9 a.m. Sunday at Lower Harbor Park.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virgil Mongozid, 18, went missing Sept. 22; he was found dead in his truck Sept. 25
UPDATE: KBIC Tribal Police shares timeline of search for Mongozid, MSP says speed was factor in fatal crash
Three flags were removed last week after a school board meeting, where the board discussed the...
Gwinn High School removes gay pride flags
Representative Markkanen has submitted a bill that, if passed, would change Michigan's State...
Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird
Bessemer businesses worried about snowmobile trail closure
Bessemer businesses worried about snowmobile trail closure
Mugshot of Joseph Gavlek from the Delta County Sheriff's Office
Escanaba man arrested for child sexually abusive activity

Latest News

Marquette Charter Township logo.
Marquette Township to hold work session Thursday on potential northwest road network
DNR to update public Thursday on Marquette County shooting range
Forestville Site Plan
Plans announced for new Forestville neighborhood
A concrete slab was poured at the Copper Island Academy on Wednesday to be used as an ice-rink...
Copper Island Academy pours concrete rec area for student activities
Community members welcome home Mission XX veterans.
Community members welcome Honor Flight Mission XX veterans home