City of Marquette finalizes shoreline restoration project

Shoreline restoration project finished in Marquette
Shoreline restoration project finished in Marquette(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Work to protect part of Marquette’s lakeshore is complete. The city of Marquette unveiled a finished coastal zone Thursday afternoon.

The coastal restoration project is located at the intersection of Pine Street and Lakeshore Boulevard. The area acts as a natural floodgate to mitigate possible flooding onto the road. The city’s Director of Community Development, Dennis Stachewicz said this project is just one part of an effort over the past decade.

“It is a culmination of a lot of community planning that dates back to about 2012. Where we had begun planning the whole Lakeshore Boulevard relocation and shoreline and coastal resiliency and all of that,” Stachewicz said.

A Michigan Coastal Zone Management grant made this restoration project possible. Stachewicz said the city received a $200,000 grant and the Lake Superior Watershed Partnership helped the city match that amount. The project utilizes natural resources and Stachewicz said there are many benefits to that.

“We are being responsible to nature and natural systems. We’re taking a shoreline that may have been altered by man in a hard infrastructure type of way and we are returning it to its natural features,” he said.

Many organizations from the Watershed Partnership to NOAA contributed. Stachewicz says the final product also provides benefits to the general public.

“We’re very excited that the project is completed. Now the public can come to see what a natural shoreline looks like that they can actually use. It’s part of the public trust,” he said.

Stachewicz said this finished project helps assist the city with its primary goal to have public access to the Lake Superior shoreline.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forestville Site Plan
Plans announced for new Forestville neighborhood
Mugshot of Jason Leist
Marquette man convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree
Representative Markkanen has submitted a bill that, if passed, would change Michigan's State...
Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird
Mugshot of Joseph Gavlek from the Delta County Sheriff's Office
Escanaba man arrested for child sexually abusive activity
Brock Tessman has been named the next president of Northern Michigan University
UPDATE: NMU board announces new university president

Latest News

TV6's Vinny La Via and Jesse Wiederhold talk about Thursday's trending topics.
TV6 First Look at the Web (09/29/2022)
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Ian regains hurricane strength as it heads to South Carolina
Few off-and-on showers brush the U.P. towards the weekend as a dry and mild pattern falls in.
Sunny autumn warmth with minimal rain effect into the weekend
Snowriver Mountain Resort is working with the Gogebic Range Trail Authority and Snowmobile Club...
Gogebic County ski resort, trail group seek solutions after trail closure