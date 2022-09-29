City of Marquette finalizes shoreline restoration project

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Work to protect part of Marquette’s lakeshore is complete. The city of Marquette unveiled a finished coastal zone Thursday afternoon.

The coastal restoration project is located at the intersection of Pine Street and Lakeshore Boulevard. The area acts as a natural floodgate to mitigate possible flooding onto the road. The city’s Director of Community Development, Dennis Stachewicz said this project is just one part of an effort over the past decade.

“It is a culmination of a lot of community planning that dates back to about 2012. Where we had begun planning the whole Lakeshore Boulevard relocation and shoreline and coastal resiliency and all of that,” Stachewicz said.

A Michigan Coastal Zone Management grant made this restoration project possible. Stachewicz said the city received a $200,000 grant and the Lake Superior Watershed Partnership helped the city match that amount. The project utilizes natural resources and Stachewicz said there are many benefits to that.

“We are being responsible to nature and natural systems. We’re taking a shoreline that may have been altered by man in a hard infrastructure type of way and we are returning it to its natural features,” he said.

Many organizations from the Watershed Partnership to NOAA contributed. Stachewicz says the final product also provides benefits to the general public.

“We’re very excited that the project is completed. Now the public can come to see what a natural shoreline looks like that they can actually use. It’s part of the public trust,” he said.

Stachewicz said this finished project helps assist the city with its primary goal to have public access to the Lake Superior shoreline.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.