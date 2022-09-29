Bay Mills Indian Community announces start date for casino expansion

BAY MILLS, Mich. (WLUC) - After years of planning, Bay Mills Resort & Casino (BMRC) will break ground on an expansion project in spring 2023.

Bay Mills Indian Community (BMIC) President Whitney Gravelle announced the start date in a Facebook post Wednesday. The BMIC said the $65 million project will generate new employment opportunities, while providing new amenities and space for guests.

According to Gravelle, the three-story waterfront resort expansion will include 134 additional rooms with balconies, a deli, a spa with massage therapy rooms, a pool with splash pad, hot tubs, a nail salon, a fitness center, an arcade, a conference space, and a storefront. The employee break room will also get a face lift, adding additional space and amenities for staff to relax and enjoy themselves. The exterior plans include new fishing piers, gardens, gazebos and outdoor patios, as well as marina upgrades.

BMIC will bid out the project this winter, and expects to break ground in spring 2023. Completion is planned for the following year. DSGW Architects, based in Duluth, will serve as architect for the project.

“Bay Mills Resort & Casino is well loved by its visitors,” said BMRC General Manager Richard LeBlanc. “This expansion will allow us to take things one step further to meet the needs of our guests, while also providing them with a one-of-a-kind experience on Lake Superior.”

Opened in 1995, Gravelle said BMRC employs more than 200 individuals, features more than 600 slot machines, 8 table games, two restaurants, a golf course, gift shop, hotel, and RV-Park. The Draft Kings retail sportsbook is expected to be complete in October and will feature live sporting events, game-play, and sports betting.

“Bay Mills Indian Community has long been a leader in Indian Country,” said Gravelle. “Expanding our enterprise operations will allow us to continue to grow and become the number one destination in the Upper Peninsula. I’m so proud of our team and our tribal nation for this achievement.”

Bay Mills Resort & Casino, owned by BMIC, is situated in the Upper Peninsula on scenic Lakeshore Drive in Brimley. BMRC shares boundaries with the Hiawatha National Forest, and is centrally located to many U.P. destinations, such as Tahquamenon Falls, Soo Locks, and Pt. Iroquois Lighthouse, as well as numerous outdoor hiking and snowmobiling trails, and beaches.

