UP Honor Flight Banquet prepares veterans for Mission XX

(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - UP Honor Flight Mission XX is ready to go Wednesday morning. Tuesday night was the banquet in Escanaba.

This will be the third U.P. Honor Flight this year. 78 veterans will travel to our nation’s capitol Wednesday, visiting memorials for the wars in which they fought and participating in other activities.

“We have to continue because these veterans did not get the chance to see the memorials that have been built in their honor,” said said Scott Knauf, U.P. Honor Flight president. “It might seem like old hat for some of us that do it over and over, but for them, it’s brand new, so we have to make it the biggest, best trip ever for them.”

Mission XX returns to the Delta County Airport Wednesday night. The community is encouraged to attend and welcome home the veterans and their guardians.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virgil Mongozid, 18, went missing Sept. 22; he was found dead in his truck Sept. 25
UPDATE: KBIC Tribal Police shares timeline of search for Mongozid, MSP says speed was factor in fatal crash
1 dead, 1 injured in Ontonagon County single-vehicle crash
Generic moose photo.
Minor injuries after car vs. moose crash in Alger County
New host of Discovering
TV6 announces new host of Discovering: Kristin Ojaniemi
Mark Latunski pleaded guilty to homicide open murder and disinterment and mutilation in the...
Man pleads guilty to murdering, mutilating man he met on dating app

Latest News

Representative Markkanen has submitted a bill that, if passed, would change Michigan's State...
Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird
Marquette County Sheriff cruiser.
Gov. Whitmer increases secondary road patrol funding by 50 percent
Mqt county road commission
Marquette County Road Commission approves new budget
The American Robin would be replaced with the Kirkland’s Warbler, which was removed from the...
Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird