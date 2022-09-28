UP Honor Flight Banquet prepares veterans for Mission XX

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - UP Honor Flight Mission XX is ready to go Wednesday morning. Tuesday night was the banquet in Escanaba.

This will be the third U.P. Honor Flight this year. 78 veterans will travel to our nation’s capitol Wednesday, visiting memorials for the wars in which they fought and participating in other activities.

“We have to continue because these veterans did not get the chance to see the memorials that have been built in their honor,” said said Scott Knauf, U.P. Honor Flight president. “It might seem like old hat for some of us that do it over and over, but for them, it’s brand new, so we have to make it the biggest, best trip ever for them.”

Mission XX returns to the Delta County Airport Wednesday night. The community is encouraged to attend and welcome home the veterans and their guardians.

