TV6 team to design ceiling tile at Stucko’s Pub and Grill
Learn about the history and reasons behind the colorful designs on Upper Michigan Today episode 127
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today takes its show no. 127 on the road to Stucko’s Pub and Grill.
Owner Mike Stucko gives you a behind-the-scenes look at the tiny kitchen space.
Stucko shows off his favorite ceiling tiles and talks about the history of the colorful designs.
Stucko outlines the steps for securing a ceiling tile for your organization while Tia and Elizabeth share their own ceiling tile design ideas.
Stucko’s Pub and Grill is located at 900 N. Third St. in Marquette.
