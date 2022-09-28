TV6 team to design ceiling tile at Stucko’s Pub and Grill

Learn about the history and reasons behind the colorful designs on Upper Michigan Today episode 127
Taking a look at the ceiling tiles at Stucko's Pub and Grill.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today takes its show no. 127 on the road to Stucko’s Pub and Grill.

Upper Michigan Today shares news of the day LIVE from Stucko's Pub and Grill.

Owner Mike Stucko gives you a behind-the-scenes look at the tiny kitchen space.

Mike Stucko talks about the history of his restaurants and how operations have changed or stayed the same at Stucko's Pub and Grill.

Stucko shows off his favorite ceiling tiles and talks about the history of the colorful designs.

Mike Stucko talks about the history and reasons behind the painted ceiling tiles at Stucko's Pub and Grill.

Stucko outlines the steps for securing a ceiling tile for your organization while Tia and Elizabeth share their own ceiling tile design ideas.

UMT's Tia and Elizabeth begin designing their ceiling tile for Stucko's; Mike Stucko talks about who can get a ceiling tile and how.

Stucko’s Pub and Grill is located at 900 N. Third St. in Marquette.

Watch Upper Michigan Today weekdays at 9 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

