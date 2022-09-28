Teens cook at the Marquette Food Co-op

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Teens are learning to cook in Marquette.

The Peter White Public Library held a teen cooking class at the Marquette Food Co-op. The library invited kids from ages 11 to 18 to learn how to make different dishes using fresh and local food. On the menu Wednesday was shakshuka, a North African dish consisting of a poached egg in tomato sauce.

Organizers say the event was a fun way to learn important life skills.

“It’s very hands-on learning,” said Amanda Pierce, Peter White Public Library teen coordinator. “We show them a few techniques then they cook the whole recipe from start to finish. It’s just a way to give the kids some life skills and make it fun for them.”

This free event was held at the Marquette Food Co-op Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The Peter White Public Library’s next event is a costume swap this Saturday. It will be accepting costumes through Friday.

