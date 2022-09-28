Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame receives more than $73,000 in grant money

The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame
The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame in Ishpeming has received two grants totaling more than $73,0000.

They come from the state of Michigan Arts & Culture Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. The money is for operational costs and will also be used to launch a capital campaign that includes repairing the roof and other maintenance.

“We’re really excited for these grants because it really catapults us into launching that capitol campaign and $14,000 in operational support is no joke either. That’s a huge amount that will help us really staff up to be able to prepare for that,” said Justin Koski, Executive Director for the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame.

Koski also said they’ll now be able to hire additional staff at the hall with the grant money they’ve received.

