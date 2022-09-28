Skandia Farmers Market ready for fall with plenty of pumpkins

Pumpkins at Skandia Farmer's Market
Pumpkins at Skandia Farmer's Market(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Skandia Farmers Market was in full swing Wednesday afternoon and vendors and customers were ready for fall. In addition to the market’s normal vendors, they also offer fresh food inside and plenty of pumpkins.

The pumpkins come from Grandma O’s pumpkin patch. You can find them at the Skandia Farmers Market, the Marquette Farmers Market or at a self-serve patch on Huron Street in Marquette.

“We have our pumpkin patch in one of our cow pastures in Skandia and we grow a couple thousand pumpkins and we do a huge variety. We try to do a wide variety that you just can’t buy in the box stores and we have root beer floats for dessert today here at the market,” said Olivia DeVooght, Skandia Farmers Market manager.

The Skandia Farmers Market is open Wednesdays through October from 4-7 p.m. The pumpkins are also available at DeVooght’s General Store in Skandia.

