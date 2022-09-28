Sen. Gary Peters introduces bill to expand veteran burial benefits

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Senator Gary Peters and lawmakers from across the aisle introduced a new bill that would expand burial benefits to veterans who die outside of Veteran’s Administration (VA) facilities.

“As it is right now, a veteran who passes away in a VA facility from the veteran’s administration can have $800 to be applied towards their burial,” Peters said. “It is only if you pass away in VA which makes no sense to me, we need to change those rules.”

Peters says after serving their country all veterans deserve financial help for their funerals.

“If a veteran passes away at their home for example in the comfort and surrounded by the love of their families,” said Peters. “That should make no difference in terms of whether or not they get money to help with those burial expenses.”

The bill is named after Dickinson County Veteran Gerald Elliott who left a VA clinic to pass away at home losing his burial benefits.

Dickinson County Office of Veterans Affairs Service Officer Denise Formolo says if passed, the bill would not just affect Michigan veterans. It would affect those who served all across the nation.

“It is not only going to affect our office or the veterans in Dickinson County,” Formolo said. “This is a federal law that [once passed] will affect every veteran in the United States and veterans who live outside of the United States also.”

Peters is not the first to introduce the bill. Republican Congressman Jack Bergman introduced it in the house in March.

“I’m hoping we get it done before the end of the year, that is my wish,” Formolo said. “If it does not get done by the end of this term, we have to start all over again next year.”

For the bill to reach the president’s desk, it must pass in both House and Senate. Peters says he expects it to pass quickly with bipartisan support.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.