Sen. Gary Peters introduces bill to expand veteran burial benefits

If passed, the bill would not just affect Michigan veterans but those who served all across the...
If passed, the bill would not just affect Michigan veterans but those who served all across the nation.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Senator Gary Peters and lawmakers from across the aisle introduced a new bill that would expand burial benefits to veterans who die outside of Veteran’s Administration (VA) facilities.

“As it is right now, a veteran who passes away in a VA facility from the veteran’s administration can have $800 to be applied towards their burial,” Peters said. “It is only if you pass away in VA which makes no sense to me, we need to change those rules.”

Peters says after serving their country all veterans deserve financial help for their funerals.

“If a veteran passes away at their home for example in the comfort and surrounded by the love of their families,” said Peters. “That should make no difference in terms of whether or not they get money to help with those burial expenses.”

The bill is named after Dickinson County Veteran Gerald Elliott who left a VA clinic to pass away at home losing his burial benefits.

Dickinson County Office of Veterans Affairs Service Officer Denise Formolo says if passed, the bill would not just affect Michigan veterans. It would affect those who served all across the nation.

“It is not only going to affect our office or the veterans in Dickinson County,” Formolo said. “This is a federal law that [once passed] will affect every veteran in the United States and veterans who live outside of the United States also.”

Peters is not the first to introduce the bill. Republican Congressman Jack Bergman introduced it in the house in March.

“I’m hoping we get it done before the end of the year, that is my wish,” Formolo said. “If it does not get done by the end of this term, we have to start all over again next year.”

For the bill to reach the president’s desk, it must pass in both House and Senate. Peters says he expects it to pass quickly with bipartisan support.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virgil Mongozid, 18, went missing Sept. 22; he was found dead in his truck Sept. 25
UPDATE: KBIC Tribal Police shares timeline of search for Mongozid, MSP says speed was factor in fatal crash
Three flags were removed last week after a school board meeting, where the board discussed the...
Gwinn High School removes gay pride flags
Bessemer businesses worried about snowmobile trail closure
Bessemer businesses worried about snowmobile trail closure
Representative Markkanen has submitted a bill that, if passed, would change Michigan's State...
Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird
A Michigan State Trooper has been shot in Detroit when an undercover narcotics unit was...
Police: Michigan trooper shot, critically wounded in Detroit

Latest News

Some of the virtual simulators available for students to work with
Dickinson County students learn about careers in the trades
Each pumpkin is $5
Dickinson County farm opens pumpkin picking for season
Teens learned how to make shakshuka, a North African dish consisting of a poached egg in tomato...
Teens cook at the Marquette Food Co-op
Tv6's Vinny La Via and Jesse Wiederhold talk about Wednesday's trending topics.
TV6 First Look at the Web (09/28/2022)
What you can expect for the cook-off in October
Marquette realtors prep for cook-off in October