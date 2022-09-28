The purple M&M is making its debut, but not to all bags

The new character will appear in stores, on the M&M’s website and on some limited-edition...
The new character will appear in stores, on the M&M’s website and on some limited-edition packaging.(M&Ms via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The purple M&M is here, but not in the way you may think.

The purple peanut M&M is a new “spokes-candy” character, which is the first new one in a decade.

She sings and has a quirky, confident and slightly awkward personality.

Her debut comes with a song, “I’m Just Gonna Be Me,” which can be seen online and streamed on various platforms.

This doesn’t mean a purple M&M is coming to bags of peanut M&Ms though. The new character will appear in stores, on M&M’s website and on some limited-edition packaging.

Customers can specifically buy purple M&Ms online, however, which was an option that was already available.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virgil Mongozid, 18, went missing Sept. 22; he was found dead in his truck Sept. 25
UPDATE: KBIC Tribal Police shares timeline of search for Mongozid, MSP says speed was factor in fatal crash
Bessemer businesses worried about snowmobile trail closure
Bessemer businesses worried about snowmobile trail closure
Three flags were removed last week after a school board meeting, where the board discussed the...
Gwinn High School removes gay pride flags
A Michigan State Trooper has been shot in Detroit when an undercover narcotics unit was...
Police: Michigan trooper shot, critically wounded in Detroit
Photo taken by TV6 staff at 711 Grove St. in Marquette. Fire crews on scene.
No injuries reported, pets safe from Marquette Grove Street fire

Latest News

An Army veteran walks around the campuses of school district his daughters attend. (KING,...
Army vet patrols sidewalks outside his daughters’ schools
This GOES-East GeoCcolor satellite image taken at 10:10 p.m. EDT on Tuesday and provided by the...
LIVE: Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds
This GOES-East GeoCcolor satellite image taken at 10:10 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022,...
Hurricane Ian
Russia's United Nations Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya, left, confers with an aide, while Ukraine...
Russia prepares to annex occupied Ukraine despite outcry