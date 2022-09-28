Organize your kitchen space with these tips and tools

Upper Peninsula Organizing shares her organizational must-haves on Upper Michigan Today episode 128
Patricia West brings her organizational tips and tools onto Upper Michigan Today episode 128.
Patricia West brings her organizational tips and tools onto Upper Michigan Today episode 128.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... another Honor Flight took off and UPAWS prepares for its Strutt your Mutt event in a new location.

Hurricane Ian, U.P. Honor Flight, Strutt your Mutt, and holiday deals.

Plus... Patricia West of UP Organizing wants to inspire you to leave neater with her behind-the-scenes Instagram posts.

Patricia West talks about her reasons for starting an organization business and social media pages.

West says the kitchen is often one of the most disorganized spaces in a home.

These tips and tools won’t just make your home look nice, they could help you save more money and waste less food.

UP Organizing shares tips and tools for organizing your kitchen space.

Organizing could help you reduce your stress.

UP Organizing shares tips and tools for keeping your kitchen space organized.

To contact West for her services or for more organizational tips, tricks, and tools, you can follow UP Organizing on Instagram and Facebook.

