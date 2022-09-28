Organize your kitchen space with these tips and tools
Upper Peninsula Organizing shares her organizational must-haves on Upper Michigan Today episode 128
Plus... Patricia West of UP Organizing wants to inspire you to leave neater with her behind-the-scenes Instagram posts.
West says the kitchen is often one of the most disorganized spaces in a home.
These tips and tools won’t just make your home look nice, they could help you save more money and waste less food.
Organizing could help you reduce your stress.
To contact West for her services or for more organizational tips, tricks, and tools, you can follow UP Organizing on Instagram and Facebook.
