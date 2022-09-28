Open skate begins Saturday at Wells Sports Complex

WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, the Wells Sports Complex’s ice rink will be filled with skaters.

“Families are encouraged to come. If you don’t know how to skate, that’s fine, we have skate helpers,” said Jeannie Minnick, the rink manager at Wells Sports Complex. “I got started because I had a friend that decided I needed something to do in the winter.”

Minnick maintains the rink with one other person and with the help of Oly, an ice resurfacing machine.

“Oly is an Olympia, not a Zamboni. Oly does 90% of all the work around here to keep that ice beautiful,” Minnick said.

Minnick says it’s the kids that keep her coming back each year.

“One in particular and he knows who he is. He started out this big and now he’s way bigger than me but he’s the apple of my eye,” Minnick said.

Beginning Saturday, the rink is open to all ages during open skate. The open skate is from 6:30 p.m. until 8:50 p.m.

“We have a little guy that started last year. He is like two years old, barely walking. He got on the ice and he just took right off,” Minnick said.

The Wells Sports Complex is off of US-2 & 41, behind Camping World. The entrance is $5 at the door, and it is $5 to rent skates.

“You don’t actually have to have your own skates. The pro shop will fit you up and if you feel unsafe, you want a helmet, they’ll even fit you up with a helmet,” Minnick said.

There are several other events at the ice rink, like an open house hockey registration this Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Behind the rink, there’s an indoor turf and walking track, too.

