Northland holds off Finlandia 3-1 in volleyball

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Freshman Elli Djerf and sophomore Joslynn Perala had double-doubles as the Finlandia University volleyball team (0-15) lost 3-1 (25-19, 22-25, 25-12, 27-25) to Northland (6-6), Tuesday night at the Paavo Nurmi Center.

In the first set, Northland came out firing and got to a 17-9 lead. Finlandia came storming back with an 8-2 burst.

A block by sophomore Anna Navarro closed the gap to 19-17. The Lumberjills took the next three points to take control.

In the second set, Northland looked to be in control, up 16-11. Perala and Navarro notched kills to put the Lions up 20-19. The Lumberjills forged ahead 22-21. Perala recorded a kill and hit three straight aces to tie the match at 1-1.

In the third set, the two teams went back and forth until 7-5. Northland reeled off an 8-3 burst to effectively end the set.

In the fourth set, it went back and forth like a tennis match. The Lumberjills got a spurt and were up 24-21. FinnU forced two errors and freshman Avanti Gill got a solo block to make it 24-24.

Northland forced an error to go up 25-24. Finlandia was not done as Djerf stuffed the Lumberjills hitter to make it 25-25. Northland got the next two points to finish the match.

For Finlandia, Perala had 18 kills, 28 digs and three service aces while Djerf had 12 kills and 12 digs. Freshman Taryn Orn had 18 digs and Gill registered three solo blocks.

For Northland, Larissa Fossum and Bailey Wynn had 16 kills each while Alexa Zadra had 26 digs.

Finlandia remains home, Thursday, Sept. 29 playing Bay College. The match is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m.

