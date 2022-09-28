NMU Board of Trustees to announce new president Thursday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Board of Trustees will vote on a new president Thursday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. followed by an announcement naming the selected candidate.

The four candidates for the role include:

Debra S. Larson, PhD

Dr. Debra Larson currently serves as the provost and vice president of academic affairs at California State University, Chico. Prior to her time at CSU, Chico, she served as dean of the College of Engineering at California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly). As the university’s first women dean, Larson has raised $65.7 million in philanthropic gifts and significantly expanded corporate partnerships. She launched and/or strengthened initiatives including cybersecurity, innovation and entrepreneurship, assistive technologies, and safety. Before moving to the CSU system, Larson spent 17 years in various roles at Northern Arizona University including associate vice provost, associate dean, department chair, and faculty. Prior to her roles in higher education, Larson began her professional career as an engineer and maintained a Professional Engineer license in civil engineering for over 30 years. She attributes who she is today to her experiences growing up in the Upper Peninsula.

Brock Tessman, PhD

A southeast Michigan native, Dr. Brock Tessman currently serves as the Deputy Commissioner of Higher Education for the 45,000 students, 8,000 employees, and 16 campuses that comprise the Montana University System (MUS). In this role, Tessman is responsible for driving success across the wide-ranging sectors of Academic Affairs, Student Affairs, and Research & Economic Development. Under his leadership, the MUS is substantially narrowing opportunity and achievement gaps for low-income, first-generation, and Indigenous students in the state. Prior to his current position, Dr. Tessman served as a Professor of Political Science and Dean of the Davidson Honors College at the University of Montana in Missoula. He began his academic career at the University of Georgia, where he earned tenure in the School of Public and International Affairs for his research and teaching on national security, foreign policy, and the relationship between environmental conditions, risk tolerance, and leadership decision-making.

Meera Komarraju, PhD

Dr. Meera Komarraju is currently the provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Southern Illinois University Carbondale (SIUC). She has been a faculty member at SIUC for over 25 years and has served the university in various administrative roles, such as the Director of the Undergraduate Psychology Program and Department Chair, as Associate Dean for student and curricular affairs for the College of Liberal Arts and then as the College Dean. She recently completed two terms as the Vice President for Membership for the American Psychological Association’s Division 2, Society for the Teaching of Psychology. Dr. Komarraju is widely published in her field and is a Fellow of the American Psychological Association, Division 2, as well as the Midwestern Psychological Association

Mike Godard, PhD

Dr. Mike Godard currently serves as the Provost at Southeast Missouri State University. Southeast is a regional comprehensive rural-serving institution (RSI) where Godard has primary responsibility for leading the overall administration and promotion of academic excellence in the faculty and academic programs. During his tenure at Southeast, he led a shared governance process to complete a comprehensive academic prioritization review process that resulted in the transformation and enhancement of a large majority of the academic programs and the development of several new high-demand degree programs Before SMSU, Dr. Goddard served as Interim Provost-Chief Learning Officer, Vice Provost of Enrollment Management/Student Success, and Chairperson during for seven years at the University of Central Missouri. Additionally, prior to his time at UCM, Goddard served in a variety of administrative and faculty roles at Western Illinois University, the University of Kansas, and the University of Kansas Medical Center, along with the University of Southern Maine.

The new president will be available for a press-only zoom session Thursday, Sept. 29 at 12:00 p.m.

The hybrid meeting can be viewed here. The session will be recorded and made available to the public.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.