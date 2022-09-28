Nerds of Marquette kicking off spooky season with upcoming Horrorball

Do the monster mash in your creepiest costume this Friday at the Masonic Center
Joel Siegel shows off his homemade mask for the upcoming Horrorball.
Joel Siegel shows off his homemade mask for the upcoming Horrorball.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The spirit of Halloween will haunt Marquette’s Masonic Center this Friday.

The Nerds of Marquette group is hosting its first-ever Horrorball: a Halloween-themed dance party.

Joel Siegel talks about why this locale is a perfect spot for kicking off all things Halloween.

Nerds of Marquette are kicking off the spooky season with Horrorball, happening 9/30 at the Masonic Center's Red Room.

Siegel talks about the night’s events and encourages you to come in your best costume.

Joel Siegel shares what to expect at the upcoming Horrorball.

The Horrorball is happening at the Masonic Center Red Room from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. on Friday, September 30.

You can purchase your ticket for $25 at the door or online at matimqt.org.

