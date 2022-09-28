Memorial walk to be held Sunday for Marquette Senior High student

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This Sunday people are getting out and running in honor of Jordan Demay.

Demay was a Marquette Senior High School student. In March, he died by suicide after becoming the victim of sextortion. Now, a race featuring both a 5K and a 10K length have been created to honor him and bring awareness to sextortion.

Funds raised by the event will go toward a Jordan Demay scholarship. The Race Director, Nina Van Den Ende said an event like this can bring the community together.

“The core thing about this run is awareness, but also the community coming together. So we can honor him and his family and take some time to exercise and think of him and have fun,” Van Den Ende said.

You can only run if you sign up before hand and you can find the sign-up website here. Walkers are welcome to join and pets on a leash like dogs are welcome too Van Den Ende said.

