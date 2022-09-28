Marquette realtors prep for cook-off in October

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 Canathon is coming up. Several Marquette County realtors are holding a cook-off next month as a fundraiser to help feed a hungry neighbor.

From soups to chilies, members of the RE/MAX 1st Realty team put their best dish forward Wednesday vying to be part of October’s “Souper Agent Stockpot Cook-Off.” On Wednesday, one RE/MAX 1st Realty Associate, Kellie Hillier-Genschaw said there was plenty of variety.

“It could be just about anything you could put in a crock pot. Today we had different variations of white chilies, typical chili we even had alligator today,” Hillier-Genschaw said.

The RE/MAX Office chose its top two teams this Wednesday. Then the winners move on to October’s big event and Associate Erin Wasik and her teammate Jen McCarthy are both finalists.

“Well, we’re probably going to have to strategize and we’re taking this very seriously. We want to bring RE/MAX home a victory, so I think consistency is going to be key,” Wasik said. “We got to scale up for those three gallons and make sure that we’re using canned ingredients so we can support the cause.”

The RE/MAX teams will compete against others from Select Realty and Coldwell Banker – and possibly more – and it’s all for a good cause. The “Souper Agent Stockpot Cook-Off” is Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Mati Ballroom in downtown Marquette. Hillier-Genschaw said it will be a fun way to interact with the community.

“Doing something like this outside of the office is I think, going to help build relationships with the other real estate agents, the other real estate offices. [While also raising] some money for the TV6 Canathon,” Hillier-Genschaw said.

The event is from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the evening on Oct. 27. To get into the cook-off, you will have to bring one non-perishable food item. A bag of non-perishables will get you two drink tickets.

If you want to try the soups and pick the big winner, it will be $1 per sample cup. Wasik shared some final thoughts for the other realtor groups she will face next month.

“Bring it on,” Wasik said.

