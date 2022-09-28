Marquette man convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree

Mugshot of Jason Leist
Mugshot of Jason Leist(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man was convicted of seven felonies Wednesday following a two-day jury trial.

42-year-old Jason Thomas Leist was convicted on two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

He was also convicted of:

  • One count of Weapons Firearms Discharge in or at a Building, which carries a maximum 10-year penalty
  • Two Counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon each of which carries a maximum 4-year penalty
  • Two Counts of Weapons Felony Firearm each of which carries a consecutive 2-year penalty to the corresponding underlying convictions.

Sentencing will be scheduled in Marquette County Circuit Court in approximately six weeks.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virgil Mongozid, 18, went missing Sept. 22; he was found dead in his truck Sept. 25
UPDATE: KBIC Tribal Police shares timeline of search for Mongozid, MSP says speed was factor in fatal crash
Three flags were removed last week after a school board meeting, where the board discussed the...
Gwinn High School removes gay pride flags
Bessemer businesses worried about snowmobile trail closure
Bessemer businesses worried about snowmobile trail closure
Representative Markkanen has submitted a bill that, if passed, would change Michigan's State...
Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird
A Michigan State Trooper has been shot in Detroit when an undercover narcotics unit was...
Police: Michigan trooper shot, critically wounded in Detroit

Latest News

Mugshot of Joseph Gavlek from the Delta County Sheriff's Office
Escanaba man arrested for child sexually abusive activity
The sponsor and theme this year for the corn maze is "First Bank: it’s all about people."
Hayes Corn Maze opening this weekend
chilly
After a couple frosty morning warmer air moves in
Feeding America will distribute food in multiple Upper Peninsula locations Wednesday