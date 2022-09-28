Marquette man convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man was convicted of seven felonies Wednesday following a two-day jury trial.

42-year-old Jason Thomas Leist was convicted on two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

He was also convicted of:

One count of Weapons Firearms Discharge in or at a Building, which carries a maximum 10-year penalty

Two Counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon each of which carries a maximum 4-year penalty

Two Counts of Weapons Felony Firearm each of which carries a consecutive 2-year penalty to the corresponding underlying convictions.

Sentencing will be scheduled in Marquette County Circuit Court in approximately six weeks.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.