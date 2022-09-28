Marquette County Road Commission approves new budget

Mqt county road commission
Mqt county road commission(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Road Commission met Tuesday night to approve a new budget that will start on the new fiscal year, beginning Oct. 1.

The $20 million budget was approved unanimously. Engineer Manager Jim Iwanicki said $1.7 million will go toward road improvements and maintenance, and $900,000 toward equipment expenses however, he would like to see more money be put into those expenses.

“We are wanting to do more but the budgetary limitations of the transportation budget and what is our share of our gas and weight tax when you pay at the pump and register your vehicles is not enough for everything we would like to do for residents of Marquette County,” Iwanicki said.

Gas prices were also discussed during the meeting. With the rising costs, the commission had to budget $350,000 more in fuel compared to last year.

“That $350,000 more that we budget means that there are three miles of road that won’t get paved next summer because of the limited budget,” Iwanicki said.

The Marquette County Road Commission and Marquette Township will be holding a work session this Thursday to discuss the Forestville bypass.

More information can be found here.

