Gov. Whitmer increases secondary road patrol funding by 50 percent

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill increasing road patrol funding by 50 percent.

This kind of funding is more for rural road patrols; for example, M-35 and Co. Road 553 in Marquette County.

When COVID-19 hit, there were fewer tickets being written which in turn decreased patrol funding. Jobs may have been cut if this trend kept up.

Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt was at the bill signing today and says U.P. sheriff departments needed this money.

“A lot of the smaller counties rely on this funding for their road patrol. Without it, they probably wouldn’t [patrol as much,]” said Zyburt. “Luce County, Schoolcraft County – some of the smaller counties [depend] on this funding to have a car out.”

This is expanding off Gov. Whitmer’s proposal of MI Safe Communities. That’s a plan to invest $75 million to reduce crime and keep people safe.

