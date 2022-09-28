Feeding America will distribute food in multiple Upper Peninsula locations Wednesday

Schoolcraft and Marquette Counties will have food distribution events
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food in multiple locations on Wednesday.

One location will be in Schoolcraft County at the Central Park ball field in Manistique located on 345 Elm Street. The distribution of items will begin at 10 a.m. The second location will be in Marquette County. That will be located at Grace Lutheran Church, 558 West M-35 in Gwinn. Distribution there will begin at 4:30 p.m.

It is requested that you remain in your car, as both locations are drive-thru events.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virgil Mongozid, 18, went missing Sept. 22; he was found dead in his truck Sept. 25
UPDATE: KBIC Tribal Police shares timeline of search for Mongozid, MSP says speed was factor in fatal crash
Bessemer businesses worried about snowmobile trail closure
Bessemer businesses worried about snowmobile trail closure
Three flags were removed last week after a school board meeting, where the board discussed the...
Gwinn High School removes gay pride flags
A Michigan State Trooper has been shot in Detroit when an undercover narcotics unit was...
Police: Michigan trooper shot, critically wounded in Detroit
Photo taken by TV6 staff at 711 Grove St. in Marquette. Fire crews on scene.
No injuries reported, pets safe from Marquette Grove Street fire

Latest News

UP Honor Flight Banquet prepares veterans for Mission XX
Representative Markkanen has submitted a bill that, if passed, would change Michigan's State...
Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird
Marquette County Sheriff cruiser.
Gov. Whitmer increases secondary road patrol funding by 50 percent
Mqt county road commission
Marquette County Road Commission approves new budget