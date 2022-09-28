Fall Phantasm to return to Lakenenland Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second Fall Phantasm annual fundraiser is returning to Lakenenland Sculpture Park Saturday.

The theme for this year’s festival is myth and fire. The free event will include live music, an immersive market, workshops, theatre and dance and a number of vendors. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their own costumes to be a part of the festivities.

“A lot of things I hope they can walk away from, but the biggest one is an appreciation for the arts and for original art,” Marquette Fringe President Michael Bradford said. “Things that this community has created themselves and this opportunity where you can experience and hopefully down the line with future programming to be a part of it.”

Visit the Marquette Fringe website to learn more about the event schedule.

